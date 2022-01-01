Pierre LOYEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Blaringhem- Bethune 1969 - 1975
-
Lycée Albert Châtelet- Douai 1975 - 1976
-
Lycée Albert Châtelet- Douai 1976 - 1978
-
Ecole Des Hautes études Industrielles- Lille 1979 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
RTC - IngÃ©nieur de vente (Commercial)- Paris 1982 - 1986
-
RTC RADIOTECHNIQUE- Paris 1982 - 1989
-
Composants (Philips) - IngÃ©nieur produit (Marketing)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1987 - 1989
-
PHILIPS COMPONENTS - International Product Manager (Marketing)- Bruxelles 1989 - 1991
-
AINF - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Seclin 1991 - 1994
-
LITOGRAM - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Douai 1996 - 1998
-
BELGACOM FRANCE - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Roubaix 1999 - 2002
-
Neuf Telecom (Numéricable) - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- ROUBAIX 2002 - 2003
-
9 Telecom- Rouen 2003 - 2006
-
Neuf Telecom (Numéricable) - Directeur d'Agence (Commercial)- AMIENS 2004 - 2005
-
Neuf Cegetel (Numéricable) - IngÃ©nieur d'Affaires (Commercial)- ROUBAIX 2005 - 2008
-
SFR BUSINESS TEAM - Key Account Manager (Commercial)- Marcq en baroeul 2008 - 2009
-
Bouygues Telecom - IngÃ©nieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes Retail (Commercial)- MARCQ EN BAROEUL 2009 - 2021
Parcours de vacances
-
La Retraite- Villeneuve d'ascq 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre LOYEZ
-
Vit Ã :
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 mars 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
On s'est croisés un jour, une année ... ou au siècle dernier.
Un petit coucou par mail pour les (bons) souvenirs !
J'habite sur Lille, marié 3 enfants.
Et toujours dans les Telecoms
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur d'Affaires Telecom
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Maurice - Italie - Malaisie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie
