Pierre PIGEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pierre PIGEON

  • Vit à :

    BALLAN MIRE, France

  • Né le :

    15 mai 1965 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Militaire

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :