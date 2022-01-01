Pierre PIGEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Silly Sur Nied)- Silly sur nied 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Robert Schumann- Metz 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Robert Schuman- Metz 1976 - 1981
-
ENTASOA- Tulle
19e promotion - 111e section1981 - 1983
-
Ecole Nationale Technique Des Sous-officiers D'active (Entsoa)- Issoire
19e promotion 336e section1983 - 1984
Parcours militaire
-
ENTASOA- Tulle 1981 - 1982
-
32 Rg- Kehl am rhein 1984 - 1990
-
33 éme Befg- Kehl am rhein 1984 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Uiisc 1 Nogent Le Rotrou- Nogent le rotrou 1990 - 1997
-
EM RT NO RENNES- Rennes 1997 - 2002
-
Eg Lyon- Lyon 2003 - 2010
-
EID TOURS- Tours 2010 - 2018
-
Usid Orleans - Ant Chanteau- Chanteau 2018 - 2023
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre PIGEON
-
Vit à :
BALLAN MIRE, France
-
Né le :
15 mai 1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Militaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
