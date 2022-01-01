Pierre SERVEILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Joffre- Montpellier 1966 - 1975
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre SERVEILLE
-
Vit Ã :
VILLENEUVE-LÃˆS-MAGUELONE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre Sup Manager OpÃ©rationnel Ã La Poste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pierre SERVEILLE a reconnu Philippe BARAT sur la photo seconde 4a4
-
Pierre SERVEILLE a reconnu Daniel CHAPELLE sur la photo 2° 9c
-
Pierre SERVEILLE a ajoutÃ© Lycée Joffre Ã son parcours scolaire