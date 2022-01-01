Pierrette COUET (JOSEPH) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Gismy Girls- Thesee 1979 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège- Saint aignan 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée De Romorantin- Romorantin lanthenay 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Paul Louis Courier (Bts Informatique De Gestion)- Tours 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Romorantin Lanthenay- Romorantin lanthenay 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierrette COUET (JOSEPH)
-
Vit à :
COUFFI, France
-
Née en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
