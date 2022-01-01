Raphael DIGONNAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Campin- La ferte gaucher 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole La Bretonnière- Chailly en brie 1989 - 1994
-
La Bretonnière 77 Chailly En Brie- La bretonniere 1989 - 1994
-
LA BRETONNIERE- Coulommiers 1989 - 1994
-
Iut Services Et Réseaux De Communication- Saint raphael 2000 - 2002
-
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
JARDIN D- Crecy la chapelle 1991 - 1994
-
CEMEA- Paris 1995 - 1997
-
CENTRE MEDICO EDUCATIF- Coulommiers 1998 - 1999
-
MAIRIE DE SERRIS- Serris 1999 - 1999
-
MEDIATHEQUE- Saint raphael 2001 - 2002
-
Cyber Base De Lieusaint - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lieusaint 2003 - 2007
-
MAIRIE DE LIEUSAINT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lieusaint 2003 - 2007
-
Art And You - Développeur (Informatique)- Paris 2008 - 2008
-
MAIRIE DE LESIGNY - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Lesigny 2008 - 2010
-
Ca De Marne Et Gondoire - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Bussy saint martin 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
CHOISY JEUNESSE- Choisy en brie 1993 - 1995
-
CEMEA- Saint maur des fosses 1995 - maintenant
-
CEMEA- Paris 1995 - maintenant
-
CEMEA- Marseille 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael DIGONNAUX
-
Vit à :
COURTOMER, France
-
Né le :
17 août 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous lisez ce profil c'est que vous me connaissez !!!
En êtes vous vraiment sur !
Profession :
Responsable informatique
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Raphael DIGONNAUX a ajouté La Bretonnière 77 Chailly En Brie à son parcours scolaire
-
Raphael DIGONNAUX a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Agricole La Bretonnière à son parcours scolaire
-