Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT CHARLES DE SERIN- Lyon 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-charles De Serin- Lyon 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Saint-louis Saint-bruno- Lyon 1994 - 1997
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Lyon 1997 - 1998
-
LEGTA DE DARDILLY- Dardilly 1998 - 2002
-
Cfa Régional Agricole Siège Administratif - Lycée Agricole- Dardilly 2002 - 2004
-
CFA MARMHILAT- Lempdes 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
GREEN STYLE - Apprenti (Technique)- Pierre benite 2002 - 2004
-
PETAVIT - Stagiaire (Technique)- Dardilly 2004 - 2005
-
Spie Batignolles Petavit - Assitant Chef de Chantier (Technique)- Dardilly 2005 - 2009
-
DEAL TP - Responsable d'Ã©quipe (Technique)- Chassieu 2009 - 2009
-
ALBERTAZZI - Responsable de chantier (Technique)- Lentilly 2009 - 2011
-
GIROUD GARAMPON - Responsable d'Ã©quipe (Technique)- Meyzieu 2011 - 2011
-
MOULIN TP - Responsable d'equipe (Technique)- Bourgoin jallieu
agence de Colombier-Saugnieu Division Assainissement2011 - 2017
-
BEAUFRERE TP - Chef de chantier (Technique)- Saint symphorien d'ozon 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raphael RENAUD
-
Vit Ã :
CHAMPAGNE AU MONT D'OR, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 oct. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Tu me reconnais ?
Et oui, nous avons fait
une partie de nos études ensemble !!!Heureux de te retrouver ! Laisse moi un message et je te répondrais. A bientot de te lire
Profession :
Chef de chantier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
