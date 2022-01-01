Raphael RENAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • GREEN STYLE  - Apprenti (Technique)

     -  Pierre benite 2002 - 2004

  • PETAVIT  - Stagiaire (Technique)

     -  Dardilly 2004 - 2005

  • Spie Batignolles Petavit  - Assitant Chef de Chantier (Technique)

     -  Dardilly 2005 - 2009

  • DEAL TP  - Responsable d'Ã©quipe (Technique)

     -  Chassieu 2009 - 2009

  • ALBERTAZZI  - Responsable de chantier (Technique)

     -  Lentilly 2009 - 2011

  • GIROUD GARAMPON  - Responsable d'Ã©quipe (Technique)

     -  Meyzieu 2011 - 2011

  • MOULIN TP  - Responsable d'equipe (Technique)

     -  Bourgoin jallieu

    agence de Colombier-Saugnieu Division Assainissement

    2011 - 2017

  • BEAUFRERE TP  - Chef de chantier (Technique)

     -  Saint symphorien d'ozon 2017 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Raphael RENAUD

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHAMPAGNE AU MONT D'OR, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 oct. 1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Tu me reconnais ?
    Et oui, nous avons fait
    une partie de nos études ensemble !!!Heureux de te retrouver ! Laisse moi un message et je te répondrais. A bientot de te lire

  • Profession :

    Chef de chantier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :