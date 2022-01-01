Raphael TONNERRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BEL AIR- La rochelle 1974 - 1979
-
CES MIREUIL- La rochelle 1979 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Coop Atlantique - Employé (Autre)- LA ROCHELLE 1988 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael TONNERRE
-
Vit à :
AIGREFEUILLE D'AUNIS, France
-
Né le :
29 mai 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marie j'ai 3 enfants 1 fille 2 garçons
Profession :
Employe hyper
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3