Raphaelle BABET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bujaleuf (Bujaleuf)- Bujaleuf 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Georges Guingouin- Eymoutiers 1988 - 1994
-
Lycée Suzanne Valadon- Limoges
j'ai fait un bac compta gestio que j'ai obtenu en 1995 est j'ai passé mon BTS Action Commerciale en 19981994 - 1998
-
ECOLE SUPERIEUR ECORIS- Chambery
FORMATION DE CHEF DE RAYON1997 - 1998
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Saint leonard de noblat 1986 - 1993
-
Nev87- Limoges
DESCENDEUSE DE RIVIERES NAGE EN EAU VIVE1996 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
PROMOCASH - Commerciale (Commercial)- Limoges
employé libre service1996 - 1997
-
SATORIZ - Commerciale (Commercial)- Annecy
formation de chef de rayon1997 - 1998
-
Satoriz - Commerciale (Commercial)- Ferney voltaire
ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN ET RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN1998 - 2000
-
Satoriz- Vitrolles
ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN2000 - 2001
-
Rayons Vert- Niort
ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN ET RESPONSABLE APPRO2001 - 2005
-
L'epicerie Verte- Lons
RESPONSABLE DES APPRO2005 - 2006
-
LA VIE CLAIRE - Commerciale (Commercial)- Oloron sainte marie
RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN magasin2007 - maintenant
-
LA VIE CLAIRE ORTHEZ - RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN- Orthez 2010 - maintenant
-
L'eau Vive Pau Bizanos - Adjointe de Magasin (Commercial)- Bizanos 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphaelle BABET
-
Vit à :
PAU, France
-
Née le :
20 avril 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Autriche - Canada - Égypte - Maroc - République Dominicaine
-
Raphaelle BABET a ajouté L'eau Vive Pau Bizanos à son parcours professionnel