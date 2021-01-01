Raphaelle BABET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • SCOUTS DE FRANCE

     -  Saint leonard de noblat 1986 - 1993

  • Nev87

     -  Limoges

    DESCENDEUSE DE RIVIERES NAGE EN EAU VIVE

    1996 - maintenant

Parcours entreprise

  • PROMOCASH  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Limoges

    employé libre service

    1996 - 1997

  • SATORIZ  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Annecy

    formation de chef de rayon

    1997 - 1998

  • Satoriz  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Ferney voltaire

    ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN ET RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN

    1998 - 2000

  • Satoriz

     -  Vitrolles

    ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN

    2000 - 2001

  • Rayons Vert

     -  Niort

    ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN ET RESPONSABLE APPRO

    2001 - 2005

  • L'epicerie Verte

     -  Lons

    RESPONSABLE DES APPRO

    2005 - 2006

  • LA VIE CLAIRE  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Oloron sainte marie

    RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN magasin

    2007 - maintenant

  • LA VIE CLAIRE ORTHEZ  - RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN

     -  Orthez 2010 - maintenant

  • L'eau Vive Pau Bizanos  - Adjointe de Magasin (Commercial)

     -  Bizanos 2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Raphaelle BABET

  • Vit à :

    PAU, France

  • Née le :

    20 avril 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    ADJOINTE DE MAGASIN

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

