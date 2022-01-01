Raymond GUYON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean-jaures- Reze 1971 - 1972
-
Ecole Y. A. Plancher- Reze 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Salvador Allende- Reze 1978 - 1984
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Du Pays De Retz- Pornic 1985 - 1986
-
Cri (Centre De Ressources Informatique)- Reze
Formation en P.A.O. CRI de Saint Herblain dépendant du CRI de Rezé1991 - 1992
-
AFPA- Besancon 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Librairie Le Bateau Livre - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Nantes 1987 - 1987
-
Centre René Couillaud - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Saint sebastien sur loire 1988 - 1989
-
Cefres- Nantes
Formateur1989 - 1990
-
Centre D'aide Par Le Travail- Ambert
Formateur sur outil informatique1994 - 1994
-
Logicom - Développeur (Informatique)- Reze 1994 - 1996
-
Edf - Electricité De France - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTES
Télé-assistant informatique1996 - 2005
-
CNIEG - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nantes
Analyste d'exploitation2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raymond GUYON
-
Vit à :
REZE, France
-
Né en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste d'exploitation
Enfants :
2