RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac au HavreLe rÃ©sultat du brevet au Havre
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE ANCELOT- Le havre 1948 - 1950
-
école Lemaistre- Le havre
premiÃ¨re classe Melle Done Melle Holey puis Mme Hauville Mme Poutas Melle Guesdon Mme Lucas Mme ThÃ©bault Mme Michelerne1950 - 1958
-
Lycée Professionnel Jules Lecesne- Le havre
parcours couture flou de la 4eme I1 au BEI en passant par le CAP couture flou et arts mÃ©nagers1958 - 1962
Parcours entreprise
-
Ghh Lingerie - Lingerie (Autre)- Le havre
contremaitre principal gestion maintenance textile1963 - 2002
Parcours club
-
MJC PORTE OCEANE- Le havre 1980 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER
-
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous .Après mes abécédaires et mes Bigoudens , je prépare une collection de biscornus , j'en ai déjà fait 15 . Entre temps je joue à la pétanque ! Je me suis remise au crochet
Maintenant j'ai un site youppi !!! Nénette broderie je vous invite à le consulter .
http://www.gazolina-artline.com/nenettebrod/
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a reconnu AndrÃ©e DELALONDRE (GRUNWEISER) sur la photo Aucune idée
-
-
-
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a ajoutÃ© 6 photos Ã son album Noël et Biscornus
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a reconnu Christophe CHAZEAU sur la photo CE1
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a reconnu Colette BERTIN sur la photo classe cap
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a reconnu Francoise POISSONNIER POMPEL sur la photo classe cap
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a reconnu NÃ©nettebrode GRÃœNWEISER sur la photo classe cap
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a reconnu Colette BERTIN sur la photo 2eme Industrie
-
RenÃ©e GRÃœNWEISER a reconnu Francoise POISSONNIER POMPEL sur la photo 3eme Industrie