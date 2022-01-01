RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Mulhouse
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU CENTRE- Moyenmoutier 1970 - 1973
ECOLE LE TAMBOUR- Moyenmoutier 1973 - 1974
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU CENTRE- Moyenmoutier 1974 - 1976
ECOLE LE TAMBOUR- Moyenmoutier 1976 - 1978
Collège André Malraux- Senones 1978 - 1980
Collège Georges Clémenceau- Epinal 1980 - 1982
Lycée Jules Ferry- Saint die 1982 - 1983
LEP RUE DE LA BELLE ORGE- Raon l'etape 1983 - 1985
Parcours club
US SENONES- Senones
Gardien de BUT1981 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
Gendarmerie Nationale- FRANCE 1985 - maintenant
Ecole Gendarmerie Montlucon (Esog)- Montlucon 1987 - 1987
Egm 24/7- Ferrette 1987 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Richard CHAPELLE
Vit Ã :
MULHOUSE, France
NÃ© le :
25 janv. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
P.S.G quoiqu'il arrive..... jusqu'au bout.......dans les bons et mauvais moments.. ALLEZ PARIS..........
Profession :
Intervenant education nationale EMS
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Italie - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Suisse
