Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Mulhouse

Richard CHAPELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Richard CHAPELLE

  • Vit Ã  :

    MULHOUSE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 janv. 1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    P.S.G quoiqu'il arrive..... jusqu'au bout.......dans les bons et mauvais moments.. ALLEZ PARIS..........

  • Profession :

    Intervenant education nationale EMS

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :