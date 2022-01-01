Robert LY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Robert LY

  • Vit à :

    CHAMPIGNY SUR MARNE, France

  • Né en :

    1979 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet e-marketing

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :