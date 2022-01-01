Robert LY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EUGENE REISZ- Paris 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Saint-blaise- Paris 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Dorian- Paris 1994 - 1997
-
Iut Orsay Université Paris Xi- Orsay 1997 - 1999
-
INSTITUT IMAGE ET COMMUNICATION- Paris 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
DPI - Stagiaire (Autre)- Levallois perret 1999 - 1999
-
SUNFLOWER SERVICES - Stagiaire (Autre)- Paris 2000 - 2000
-
Ernst & Young (Capgemini) - Stagiaire (Autre)- PUTEAUX 2000 - 2000
-
ICON MEDIALAB - Stagiaire (Autre)- Paris 2001 - 2001
-
GDF Recherche (Gdf Suez) - Stagiaire (Autre)- LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS 2002 - 2002
-
AAM COMMUNICATION - Chef de projet / Développeur (Informatique)- Paris 2002 - 2004
-
GDF Recherche (Gdf Suez) - Chef de projet R&D (Autre)- LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS 2004 - 2009
-
Gdf Suez - Chef de projet e-marketing (Informatique)- SAINT OUEN 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Robert LY
-
Vit à :
CHAMPIGNY SUR MARNE, France
-
Né en :
1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet e-marketing
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Japon - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Suisse - Viêt Nam