Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE GOANER- Auray 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Primaire (Pluvigner)- Pluvigner 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Goh Lanno- Pluvigner 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Benjamin Franklin- Auray 1987 - 1991
-
IUT DE VANNES- Vannes
STID1991 - 1992
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes
Stats1992 - 1993
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Vannes 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
école De Musique- Auray 1982 - 2007
-
Aero-club Vannes Meucon- Vannes 1998 - 2000
-
Aero-club De Pontivy- Pontivy 2000 - 2005
Parcours militaire
-
Centre De Sélection N°3- Rennes 1995 - 1996
-
Cs3- Rennes 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
SIMA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vannes 1996 - 1998
-
ODYSSEE INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Malemort sur correze 1998 - 2000
-
Easy-flying - Informaticien (Informatique)- Blagnac 2000 - 2001
-
ACTICIEL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2001 - 2002
-
COFOPRO - Informaticien (Informatique)- Plumergat 2002 - maintenant
-
LR PRESSE - Webmaster (Informatique)- Auray 2005 - 2007
-
Rodhebergement.fr - Chef d'entreprise (Informatique)- Auray 2008 - 2020
-
Boutique Train - Chef d'entreprise- Auray 2009 - 2021
-
Rb2 Distribution - PrÃ©sident (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Bignan 2019 - 2021
-
Boutique.aero - PrÃ©sident (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Blagnac 2020 - 2021
-
Groupe Sii - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Toulouse 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rodolphe BRAUD
-
-
NÃ© le :
31 oct. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Récemment revenu sur Toulouse, 20 ans après une première expérience en Occitanie, pour cette fois, j'espère, y rester !
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
