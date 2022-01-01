Rodolphe BRAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SIMA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Vannes 1996 - 1998

  • ODYSSEE INFORMATIQUE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Malemort sur correze 1998 - 2000

  • Easy-flying  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Blagnac 2000 - 2001

  • ACTICIEL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2001 - 2002

  • COFOPRO  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Plumergat 2002 - maintenant

  • LR PRESSE  - Webmaster (Informatique)

     -  Auray 2005 - 2007

  • Rodhebergement.fr  - Chef d'entreprise (Informatique)

     -  Auray 2008 - 2020

  • Boutique Train  - Chef d'entreprise

     -  Auray 2009 - 2021

  • Rb2 Distribution  - PrÃ©sident (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Bignan 2019 - 2021

  • Boutique.aero  - PrÃ©sident (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Blagnac 2020 - 2021

  • Groupe Sii  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Toulouse 2022 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Récemment revenu sur Toulouse, 20 ans après une première expérience en Occitanie, pour cette fois, j'espère, y rester !

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages