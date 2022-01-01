RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Caluire-et-Cuire dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Iut B Génie Mécanique Et Productique- Villeurbanne 1969 - 1971
-
IUT GEA- Lyon 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
SEREG SCHLUMBERGER - Méthodes et CDP Informatique (Production)- Lyon 1973 - 1981
-
ALSTOM VELAN - Responsable (Informatique)- Lyon 1982 - 1990
-
BG PARTNERS - Ingénieur commercial LYON (Commercial)- Bordeaux 1990 - 1990
-
Steria - Adjoint de direction (Informatique)- LYON 1991 - 1996
-
Steria - Responsable activité ERP (Commercial)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1996 - 1997
-
Steria - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- LYON 1998 - 1998
-
Steria - Ingénieur Commercial, Responsable de domaine ERP (Commercial)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1999 - 2005
-
Steria - Ressource Manager (Direction générale)- LYON 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland GENRE
-
Vit à :
CALUIRE ET CUIRE, France
-
Né en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Inscrit à titre de curiosité et avoir des nouvelles de quelques "anciens", pourquoi pas !
Salut à tous
Roland
Profession :
Ressource Manager
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible