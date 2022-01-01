Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SEREG SCHLUMBERGER  - Méthodes et CDP Informatique (Production)

     -  Lyon 1973 - 1981

  • ALSTOM VELAN  - Responsable (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 1982 - 1990

  • BG PARTNERS  - Ingénieur commercial LYON (Commercial)

     -  Bordeaux 1990 - 1990

  • Steria  - Adjoint de direction (Informatique)

     -  LYON 1991 - 1996

  • Steria  - Responsable activité ERP (Commercial)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1996 - 1997

  • Steria  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  LYON 1998 - 1998

  • Steria  - Ingénieur Commercial, Responsable de domaine ERP (Commercial)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1999 - 2005

  • Steria  - Ressource Manager (Direction générale)

     -  LYON 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Roland GENRE

  • Vit à :

    CALUIRE ET CUIRE, France

  • Né en :

    1951 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Inscrit à titre de curiosité et avoir des nouvelles de quelques "anciens", pourquoi pas !
    Salut à tous
    Roland

  • Profession :

    Ressource Manager

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :