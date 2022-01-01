RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cormeilles-en-Vexin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Roland POMMELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irene Et Frederic Joliot-curie (Saclay)- Saclay 1961 - 1968
Parcours militaire
-
12ème Regiment De Chasseurs- Sedan
brigadier en temp que soldat appelle1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Aforp - Employé (Autre)- Osny 1978 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland POMMELET
-
Vit à :
CORMEILLES EN VEXIN, France
-
Né en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marie jai 4enfants et je suis papy d une petite chloé qui est neé le 03/03/2008 et tout récament d un petit noha née le 11 11 2009
Profession :
Soudeur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Roland POMMELET a reconnu Roland POMMELET sur la photo anniversaire pierre pechon 2008
-
Roland POMMELET a reconnu Pierre PECHON sur la photo anniversaire pierre pechon 2008
-
Roland POMMELET a reconnu Philippe DERAEDT sur la photo salut les bidasses
-
Roland POMMELET a reconnu Roland POMMELET sur la photo portes ouvertes de la caserne 1978
-
Roland POMMELET a reconnu Roland POMMELET sur la photo sedan 12 ieme chasseur