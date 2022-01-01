Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cormeilles-en-Vexin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Roland POMMELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Aforp  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Osny 1978 - 1979

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Roland POMMELET

  • Vit à :

    CORMEILLES EN VEXIN, France

  • Né en :

    1958 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marie jai 4enfants et je suis papy d une petite chloé qui est neé le 03/03/2008 et tout récament d un petit noha née le 11 11 2009

  • Profession :

    Soudeur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages