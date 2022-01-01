RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Corbigny ainsi que le rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives dans la NiÃ¨vre ce dimanche 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Roland ROLAND BUGUIERE (BUGUIERE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE ENSEIGNEMENT GENERAL- Corbigny 1957 - 1959
-
LEGT LEP JOIGNY- Joigny 1960 - 1965
Parcours militaire
-
501 E Crrm- Treves
Brigadier classe 65 2B1965 - 1966
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland ROLAND BUGUIERE (BUGUIERE)
-
Vit Ã :
CORBIGNY, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 janv. 1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roland ROLAND BUGUIERE (BUGUIERE) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Roland ROLAND BUGUIERE (BUGUIERE) a reconnu Roland BURGUIERE sur la photo 5 ème