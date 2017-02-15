RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Poitiers dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE LA PLAINE- Poitiers 1987 - 1989
ECOLE JACQUES BREL- Poitiers 1993 - 1997
Collège Pierre Ronsard- Poitiers 1997 - 2002
Cfa Des Métiers Du Bâtiment (Afp Btp)- Saint benoit
Peintre en BÃ¢timent2003 - 2005
AFPA- Le vigeant
Electricien d'Ã©quipement2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Nuance Peinture (Delage) - Peintre en bÃ¢timent (Autre)- Poitiers 2003 - 2006
Pompes Funèbres Mauroux - EmployÃ© des pompes funÃ¨bres (Autre)- Naintre 2006 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Romain BELLOT
Vit Ã :
POITIERS, France
NÃ© le :
20 fÃ©vr. 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
