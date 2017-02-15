Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã  LimoursLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã  Limours

Roman PROVIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Roman PROVIGNON

  • Vit Ã  :

    LIMOURS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    18 aoÃ»t 1969 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ben si nous ne sommes pas fâchés...

  • Profession :

    Conducteur de mÃ©tro

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :