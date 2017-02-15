RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã LimoursLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Limours
Roman PROVIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES COTEAUX- Vaucresson 1974 - 1976
-
Ecole De La Fontaine (Ully Saint Georges)- Ully saint georges 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Georges Brassens- Persan 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Gounod- Saint cloud 1981 - 1981
-
Collège Pierre Mendès France- Paris 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Paul Valery- Paris
section cinÃ©ma-audiovisuel1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Autogéré- Paris
section cinÃ©ma-audiovisuel1987 - 1989
-
Universite Nanterre : Paris X- Paris
DAEU option A2014 - 2015
-
Universite Nanterre : Paris X- Paris
Histoire/GÃ©ographie2015 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Racing Club De France (Rugby)- Colombes 1982 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Job Pratique Magazine - Journaliste (Profession libÃ©rale)- Paris
touche Ã tout1990 - 1996
-
Auchan - HÃ´te de caisse principale (Commercial)- VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 1998 - 2005
-
MÃ©tro (Ratp - Régie Autonome Des Transports Parisiens)- PARIS
Conducteur de mÃ©tro L92005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
QG CHAMPERRET- Paris
BSPP/BIRP (relations publiques)1993 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roman PROVIGNON
-
Vit Ã :
LIMOURS, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 aoÃ»t 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ben si nous ne sommes pas fâchés...
Profession :
Conducteur de mÃ©tro
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Autriche - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Croatie - Espagne - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Kosovo - - MacÃ©doine - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - SlovÃ©nie - Suisse
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - GroÃ«nland - Islande - PÃ©rou - Turquie
-
Roman PROVIGNON a ajoutÃ© Universite Nanterre : Paris X Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Roman PROVIGNON a ajoutÃ© Universite Nanterre : Paris X Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Roman PROVIGNON a reconnu Roman PROVIGNON sur la photo 2nd cinéma-audiovisuel
-
Roman PROVIGNON a reconnu Roman PROVIGNON sur la photo 4e E
-
Roman PROVIGNON a reconnu Roman PROVIGNON sur la photo 3eB
-
Roman PROVIGNON a reconnu Roman PROVIGNON sur la photo CM 1