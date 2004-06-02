Roselyne MARCHAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ELSA TRIOLET- Talant
CP au CM21991 - 1995
-
Collège Boris Vian- Talant
6Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me1995 - 2001
-
Lycée Simone Weil- Dijon
BEP mÃ©tiers du secrÃ©tariat2001 - 2003
-
Lycée Le Castel- Dijon
1Ã¨re d''adaptation BAC STT communication2003 - 2004
-
Lycée Diderot- Langres
2007-2005 : BTS assistant de gestion PME PMI 2005-2004 : Term STT ACA2004 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Seb - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)- SELONGEY
job d''Ã©tÃ© en agent de production polyvalent2005 - 2005
-
AVON - Commerciale (Commercial)- Langres
JOB D'ETE2006 - 2006
-
CENTRE LECLERC- Saint dizier 2007 - 2007
-
Halle Aux Vêtements - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Saint dizier 2007 - 2007
-
Mr Bricolage- SAINT DIZIER 2007 - 2007
-
Décathlon- SAINT DIZIER 2007 - 2007
-
Defi Mode- Bar le duc 2007 - 2007
-
Auchan- BAR LE DUC 2007 - 2007
-
PAIO - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Langres 2008 - 2008
-
ETS CHAMPONNOIS - SecrÃ©taire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Langres 2008 - 2009
-
IPS - FacturiÃ¨re (Autre)- Chevigny saint sauveur 2009 - 2009
-
INTERMARCHE - EmployÃ©e accueil et fichier (Autre)- Dijon 2009 - 2009
-
Gea 21 - SecrÃ©taire comptable- Talant 2009 - 2011
-
Mairie De Fontaine-lès-dijon - Adjoint administrative de 2Ã¨me classe (Administratif)- Fontaine les dijon 2012 - 2012
-
TECHNYGIENE SA - Aide-comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Messigny et vantoux 2012 - 2012
-
Cabinet Comptable Aeg - Assistante comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Dijon 2012 - maintenant
-
DECO RELIEF - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Talant 2013 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
AMAZONIA- Dijon 2009 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roselyne MARCHAND
-
Vit Ã :
MARCILLY SUR TILLE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut! contactez moi si vous vous rappelez de moi!
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire aide comptable
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roselyne MARCHAND a ajoutÃ© Deco Relief Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Roselyne MARCHAND a ajoutÃ© Cabinet Comptable Aeg Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Roselyne MARCHAND a ajoutÃ© Technygiene Sa Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Roselyne MARCHAND a ajoutÃ© Mairie De Fontaine-lès-dijon Ã son parcours professionnel