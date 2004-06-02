Roselyne MARCHAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Seb  - OuvriÃ¨re (Production)

     -  SELONGEY

    job d''Ã©tÃ© en agent de production polyvalent

    2005 - 2005

  • AVON  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Langres

    JOB D'ETE

    2006 - 2006

  • CENTRE LECLERC

     -  Saint dizier 2007 - 2007

  • Halle Aux Vêtements  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Saint dizier 2007 - 2007

  • Mr Bricolage

     -  SAINT DIZIER 2007 - 2007

  • Décathlon

     -  SAINT DIZIER 2007 - 2007

  • Defi Mode

     -  Bar le duc 2007 - 2007

  • Auchan

     -  BAR LE DUC 2007 - 2007

  • PAIO  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Langres 2008 - 2008

  • ETS CHAMPONNOIS  - SecrÃ©taire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Langres 2008 - 2009

  • IPS  - FacturiÃ¨re (Autre)

     -  Chevigny saint sauveur 2009 - 2009

  • INTERMARCHE  - EmployÃ©e accueil et fichier (Autre)

     -  Dijon 2009 - 2009

  • Gea 21  - SecrÃ©taire comptable

     -  Talant 2009 - 2011

  • Mairie De Fontaine-lès-dijon  - Adjoint administrative de 2Ã¨me classe (Administratif)

     -  Fontaine les dijon 2012 - 2012

  • TECHNYGIENE SA  - Aide-comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Messigny et vantoux 2012 - 2012

  • Cabinet Comptable Aeg  - Assistante comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Dijon 2012 - maintenant

  • DECO RELIEF  - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Talant 2013 - maintenant

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut! contactez moi si vous vous rappelez de moi!

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire aide comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

