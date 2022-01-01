Rosine BARBOUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT MARC- Romorantin lanthenay 1977 - 1978
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Pruniers En Sologne)- Pruniers en sologne 1978 - 1979
-
Ecole Le Parterre (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1984 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Rosine BARBOUX
-
Vit à :
JANZE, France
-
Née en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible