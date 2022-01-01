Sabine MENU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Decléor Paris Sa  - Employée de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Paris

    Stagiaire

    2004 - 2005

  • Decléor Uk Ltd  - Employée de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Londres

    Coordinatrice Marketing

    2006 - maintenant

  • MP GLASS  - Assistante administrative (Commercial)

     -  Oullins 2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sabine MENU

  • Vit à :

    VOURLES, France

  • Née le :

    6 avril 1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante administrative

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Instrument de musique

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :