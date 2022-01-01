Sabine VENARUZZO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
COURS PIERRE TERMIER- Lyon 1984 - 1986
Lycée Charles De Foucauld- Lyon
Bac C1988 - 1991
CERAM BUSINESS SCHOOL- Sophia antipolis
Master en Management option Marketing1993 - 1997
Conservatoire National De Région- Nice
Art Dramatique et Chant Lyrique2004 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Texas Instruments - Employée de service communication (Communication)- VILLENEUVE LOUBET 1995 - 1996
FINDLAY PUBLICATIONS - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Kentish town 1997 - 1998
FUZZY COMMUNICATIONS - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Paris 1998 - 1999
Ecran Média - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Paris 1999 - 2001
SINGAPOUR - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Paris 2001 - 2003
FUTURING - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Sophia antipolis 2003 - 2004
Artcom - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Paris 2004 - 2004
Une Petite Voix M'a Dit - Autre (Autre)- Nice
Fondatrice de l'Association à but non lucratif2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sabine VENARUZZO
Vit à :
NICE, France
Née le :
17 sept. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
HALLO HELLO SALUT
Profession :
Comédienne et chanteuse lyrique