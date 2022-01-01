Sabine VENARUZZO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Texas Instruments  - Employée de service communication (Communication)

     -  VILLENEUVE LOUBET 1995 - 1996

  • FINDLAY PUBLICATIONS  - Cadre de service communication (Communication)

     -  Kentish town 1997 - 1998

  • FUZZY COMMUNICATIONS  - Employée de service communication (Communication)

     -  Paris 1998 - 1999

  • Ecran Média  - Cadre de service communication (Communication)

     -  Paris 1999 - 2001

  • SINGAPOUR  - Cadre de service communication (Communication)

     -  Paris 2001 - 2003

  • FUTURING  - Employée de service communication (Communication)

     -  Sophia antipolis 2003 - 2004

  • Artcom  - Employée de service communication (Communication)

     -  Paris 2004 - 2004

  • Une Petite Voix M'a Dit  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Nice

    Fondatrice de l'Association à but non lucratif

    2006 - maintenant

    Sabine VENARUZZO

    NICE, France

    17 sept. 1973 (48 ans)

    HALLO HELLO SALUT

    Comédienne et chanteuse lyrique

