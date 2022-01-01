Sabrina OLIVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Chateauneuf Du Faou)- Chateauneuf du faou 1961 - 1968
-
ECOLE HENRY WALLON- Le petit quevilly 1981 - 1986
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Le grand quevilly 1986 - 1992
-
ECOLE HENRY WALLON- Le petit quevilly 2009 - 2010
Parcours militaire
-
2ème R.p.i.m.a.( Camp D'ivato)- Tananarive 1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Ce2-cm1-cm2- Rosnoen 2009 - 2010
-
Laforêt Immobilier - Négociatrice immobilier (Commercial)- 2017 - 2019
-
Laforêt Immobilier - Négociatrice immobilier (Commercial)- 2020 - 2020
-
Proprietes-privees.com - Négociatrice immobilier (Commercial)- Basse goulaine 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sabrina OLIVET
-
Vit à :
SAINT-GEORGES-SUR-FONTAINE, France
-
Née le :
6 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Négociatrice en Immobilier
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
