Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES GRANDS JARDINS- Sainte gemmes sur loire 1979 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Angers 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Chevrollier- Angers 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Joachim Du Bellay- Angers 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Urbain Mongazon- Angers 1994 - 1994
-
Université D'angers- Angers 1995 - 1999
-
ISAIP- Saint barthelemy d'anjou 1999 - 2000
-
LIVERPOOL HOPE UNIVERSITY- Liverpool 2000 - 2000
-
Pantheon Sorbonne Paris 1- Paris la defense 2001 - 2002
-
Chartered Institute Of Marketing (Cim)- Londres 2007 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Ouest-france- Angers 1997 - 2000
-
Maine Anjou Basse Normandie (Crédit Mutuel)- LAVAL 1999 - 2000
-
Visage International Partners Ltd - Export Marketing Co-ordinator (Marketing)- Colchester 2000 - 2000
-
Thomson Reuters- Londres 2001 - 2002
-
Vertech (Europe) Ltd - Marketing Executive (Marketing)- Londres 2001 - 2001
-
MARCUS EVANS - Sales Executive (Marketing)- City of london 2002 - 2003
-
Richmond Events - Events Marketing Manager (Marketing)- Londres 2003 - 2008
-
Commonwealth Business Council - Head of Marketing and Sales (Marketing)- Londres 2008 - 2009
-
Smi Group - Marketing Manager (Marketing)- Londres 2008 - 2008
-
Corporate & Investment Banking (Société Générale)- LONDRES 2010 - 2011
-
PACE - Marketing Manager (Marketing)- Londres 2011 - 2013
-
ACXIOM- Londres 2013 - 2013
-
Virgin Media- Londres 2013 - 2013
-
Xln Telecom- London 2014 - 2015
-
Accenture - Digital Marketing Consultant (Marketing)- LONDRES 2015 - 2016
-
Vonage Uk - Direct Marketing Manager (Marketing)- Londres 2015 - 2015
-
Dods Group Plc - Head of Marketing Operations (Marketing)- Londres 2016 - 2017
-
Museum Of London - CRM Manager (Marketing)- Londres 2017 - 2017
-
Symantec - Marketing Project Manager (Marketing)- LONDRES 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Samuel CHATELAIN
-
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
-
Né le :
17 sept. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable marketing
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
