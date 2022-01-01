Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Ronchin

Samuel LATOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • HOPITAL DRON  - Deconneur de service (Communication)

     -  Tourcoing 1983 - maintenant

  • CH TOURCOING  - Technicien de laboratoire (Technique)

     -  Tourcoing 1983 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Samuel LATOUR

  • Vit à :

    RONCHIN, France

  • Né en :

    1962 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien de laboratoire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :