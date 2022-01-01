Samuel SAMUEL LEBOEUF (LEBOEUF) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Du Gal Maunoury (Saint Soupplets)- Saint soupplets 1986 - 1991
Collège Parc Frot- Meaux 1991 - 1995
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Meaux 1995 - 1998
Lycée Saint-louis- Paris
PCSI 1ère année - Promo 1998-19991998 - 1998
CLASSE PREPARATOIRE HENRI MOISSAN- Meaux 1999 - 1999
Université René Descartes : Paris V- Paris
DEUG MASS1999 - 2001
Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Grenoble (Polytech')- Grenoble 2001 - 2005
INSTITUT DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUE DE GRENOBLE- Grenoble 2001 - 2005
Parcours club
AJS- Saint soupplets 1992 - 1993
COMPAGNIE PETIT POIDS- Chelles 1993 - 1995
ABM- Chelles 1993 - 1996
COMEDIA- Lagny sur marne 1996 - 1997
AS TENNIS SEYSSINET- Seyssinet pariset 2009 - 2011
Montbonnot Tennis Club- Montbonnot 2011 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
TISSAGES DENANTES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Voiron 2005 - 2007
Edifixio - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble 2007 - 2018
Sogeti Rhones Alpes - Engagement Manager (Informatique)- Grenoble 2018 - 2021
Expleo Group - Chef de projets informatiques (Informatique)- Grenoble 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Samuel SAMUEL LEBOEUF (LEBOEUF)
Vit à :
MEYLAN, France
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Anciens amis, nouveaux amis, n'hésitez pas à me contacter. Je vous répondrai volontiers.
Profession :
Chef de projets informatiques
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
