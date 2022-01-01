Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pont-de-Metz

Sandie LEPREUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sandie LEPREUX

  • Vit à :

    PONT DE METZ, France

  • Née le :

    16 nov. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    COUCOU

  • Profession :

    Infirmière

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :