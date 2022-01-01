RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pont-de-Metz
Sandie LEPREUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Provin 1979 - 1987
-
COLLEGE- Bauvin 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Valentine Labbe- La madeleine 1992 - 1996
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE GEORGES DAUMEZON- Saint andre lez lille 1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Hopital Charlon Hénin Beaumont- Henin beaumont 2002 - 2002
-
Hôpital Philippe Pinel Amiens - Infirmiere (Autre)- Amiens 2002 - maintenant
-
Maison D'arret Amiens- Amiens 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandie LEPREUX
-
Vit à :
PONT DE METZ, France
-
Née le :
16 nov. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COUCOU
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
célibataire