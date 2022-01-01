Sandrine BARBIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sandrine BARBIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    PORNIC, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1963 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    JAIMERAIS RETROUVER MES CAMARADES DE 4EME B ET 3EME CAR JE GARDE UN TRES BON SOUVENIR DE TOUTE NOS BETISES

  • Profession :

    PATISSIERE

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages