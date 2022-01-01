RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Taverny dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU MARECHAL JOFFRE- Lamorlaye 1980 - 1985
Ecole Gérard De Nerval- Lamorlaye 1980 - 1985
LAMARTINE- Lamorlaye 1981 - 1985
Collège Sonia Delaunay- Gouvieux 1985 - 1991
INFATH- Nogent sur marne 1995 - 1997
INFA- Nogent sur marne 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
FRANTOUR - CONSEILLER VOYAGES (Autre)- Levallois perret 1997 - 1998
Havas Voyages (Havas) - CONSEILLER VOYAGE (Autre)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1998 - 2000
VOYAGES KUONI - CONSEILLER VOYAGES (Autre)- Paris 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine CHARLOT
Vit Ã :
TAVERNY, France
NÃ©e en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller voyages
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Bolivie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chili - Chine - IndonÃ©sie - Kenya - - Madagascar - Maroc - Mexique - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Porto Rico - PÃ©rou - Tanzanie
