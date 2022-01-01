Sandrine CHAUVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sitel  - Costumer service (Informatique)

     -  Eindhoven/centrum 1999 - 2001

  • Atosorigin  - Service delivery supporter (Informatique)

     -  Eindhoven/centrum 2006 - maintenant

  • Nxp Semiconductors  - Project officer (Informatique)

     -  Eindhoven/centrum 2008 - maintenant

  • Philips  - Technical product documentation (Technique)

     -  EINDHOVEN/CENTRUM 2011 - 2015

  • Philips  - Safety and Compliance (Administratif)

     -  EINDHOVEN/CENTRUM 2015 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sandrine CHAUVET

  • Vit à :

    TILBURG, Pays-Bas

  • Née le :

    27 mai 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut a tous, si vous ne reconnaissez, n'hesitez pas a me contacter.

  • Profession :

    Safety, compliance and regulatory manager

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :