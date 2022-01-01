Sandrine CHAUVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole L'arsenal- Besancon 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Victor Hugo Centre- Besancon 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Pasteur- Besancon 1990 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Sitel - Costumer service (Informatique)- Eindhoven/centrum 1999 - 2001
-
Atosorigin - Service delivery supporter (Informatique)- Eindhoven/centrum 2006 - maintenant
-
Nxp Semiconductors - Project officer (Informatique)- Eindhoven/centrum 2008 - maintenant
-
Philips - Technical product documentation (Technique)- EINDHOVEN/CENTRUM 2011 - 2015
-
Philips - Safety and Compliance (Administratif)- EINDHOVEN/CENTRUM 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine CHAUVET
-
Vit à :
TILBURG, Pays-Bas
-
Née le :
27 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous, si vous ne reconnaissez, n'hesitez pas a me contacter.
Profession :
Safety, compliance and regulatory manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
