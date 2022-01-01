RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lésigny dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Sandrine COURTOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Parc De Lesigny (Lesigny)- Lesigny 1982 - 1988
-
Collège Les Hyverneaux- Lesigny 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Brie comte robert 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Lino Ventura- Ozoir la ferriere
Bac comptabilitée gestion commerciale1994 - 1997
-
Creps De Franche-comtéé Cnspa De Chalain- Doucier
Brevet d' état d' éducateur sportif option équitation1997 - 1998
Parcours club
-
Ce Crozon / Morgat- Crozon 1984 - 1997
-
CERCLE HIPPIQUE DE LA BRECHE AUX LOUPS- Ozoir la ferriere 1985 - 1990
-
LES BAGAUDES- Marolles en brie 1990 - 1999
-
ECURIE DU PARC DES LYONS- Santeny 1993 - 1997
-
Poney-club De Santeny- Santeny 1993 - 1999
-
La Chalotterie- Chaumes en brie 1997 - 1999
-
Centre équestre De Lésigny- Lesigny 1997 - 1998
-
CEPY- Le perray en yvelines 2001 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
SOFRAP- Gretz armainvilliers 1999 - 2000
-
SFDD LOGISTIQUE- Le perray en yvelines 2000 - 2004
-
SFDD - Assistante commerciale / chargée d' opérations- Coignieres 2004 - 2005
-
Transeclaire- Aulnay sous bois 2005 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine COURTOIS
-
Vit à :
LESIGNY, France
-
Née le :
10 déc. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J' ai 2 filles
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine COURTOIS a reconnu Sandrine COURTOIS sur la photo CE1
-
Sandrine COURTOIS a reconnu Sandrine COURTOIS sur la photo CE1
-
Sandrine COURTOIS a reconnu Sandrine COURTOIS sur la photo CP
-
Sandrine COURTOIS a reconnu Sandrine COURTOIS sur la photo CM2
-
Sandrine COURTOIS a reconnu Sandrine COURTOIS sur la photo CM2