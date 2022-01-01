RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Elbeuf dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE GERMAINE COTY- Harfleur 1982 - 1984
Ecole Les Caraques (Harfleur)- Harfleur 1984 - 1986
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Harfleur 1986 - 1989
Collège Léo Lagrange- Le havre 1989 - 1993
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1993 - 1996
Faculté De Médecine Et De Pharmacie- Rouen 1996 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine COUSIN
Vit Ã :
ELBEUF, France
NÃ©e en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un gros coucou à tous ceux que j'ai pu connaître pendant ces années, et dont je n'ai pas eu de nouvelles depuis perpet'. N'hésitez pas à me contacter, j'en serai ravie !
Profession :
MÃ©decin gÃ©nÃ©raliste
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
