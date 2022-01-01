RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Menucourt dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Martin (Cires Les Mello)- Cires les mello
Maternel au CM21973 - 1981
-
COLLEGE ROMAIN ROLLAND MOUY- Mouy
de 6Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Jules Uhry- Creil
BAC A2 (FranÃ§ais - philo )1985 - 1988
-
BTS COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL FELIX FAURE- Beauvais 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Félix Faure- Beauvais
ElÃ¨ve en BTS Commerce International1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
YVES SAINT LAURENT PARFUMS - Commerciale (Commercial)- Lassigny
Assistante commercial Export1991 - 1992
-
Bayer Diagnostics (Bayer) - Commerciale (Commercial)- DOMONT
Assistante commercial Export1992 - 1993
-
TYCO ELECTRONICS FRANCE - Commerciale (Commercial)- Cergy
Assistante commercial Export1995 - maintenant
-
TYCO ELECTRONICS FRANCE- Val de reuil 1995 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine DELFRAISSY
-
Vit Ã :
MENUCOURT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 fÃ©vr. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante commerciale export
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
