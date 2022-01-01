Sandrine GOMARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (Ceton)- Ceton 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Yves Montand- Le theil 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Robert Garnier- La ferte bernard 1989 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Broomfield Hospital - Infirmière (Autre)- Chelmsford 1997 - 2005
-
Esat (Cat) Anaïs - Employée (Autre)- Nogent le rotrou
monitrice d'atelier2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine GOMARD
-
Vit à :
SOUANCE AU PERCHE, France
-
Née le :
2 mai 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Melopee@hotmail.fr
Profession :
Monitrice d'atelier
Situation familiale :
célibataire