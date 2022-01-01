Sandrine HARRIS (REYNAUD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Le Dorlay- La grand croix 1982 - 1987
Lycée Aristide Briand- Saint nazaire 1987 - 1990
EGC- Saint nazaire 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Rti Systems Ldt- Londres 1993 - 1994
BURBERRYS- London 1994 - 1998
Ey - Ernst & Young- CITY OF LONDON 1998 - 2000
Ey - Ernst & Young- FRANKFURT AM MAIN 2000 - 2003
Ey - Ernst & Young- CITY OF LONDON 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sandrine HARRIS (REYNAUD)
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
Née le :
18 sept. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Transaction Advisory
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2