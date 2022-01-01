Sandrine LHUISSIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Chatillon 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Paul Eluard- Chatillon 1992 - 1995
-
Collège George Sand- Chatillon 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Jacques Monod- Clamart 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Montrouge 2000 - 2001
-
VELIZY- Velizy 2001 - 2003
-
école Supérieure D'ingénierie Léonard De Vinci- La défense 2003 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine LHUISSIER
-
Vit à :
GENTILLY, France
-
Née le :
12 déc. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire