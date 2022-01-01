Sandrine VIGNOLE (LHERITIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Saint cloud 1968 - 1977
-
Collège Gounod- Saint cloud 1976 - 1981
-
Lycée Florent Schmitt- Saint cloud 1981 - 1982
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Boulogne billancourt 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Gounod- Saint cloud 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Johnson & Johnson France- Issy les moulineaux 1991 - maintenant
-
Club Méditerranée- DJERBA 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine VIGNOLE (LHERITIER)
-
Vit Ã :
SURESNES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 2 enfants
Profession :
SPECIALISTE SERVICE MARCHES
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine VIGNOLE (LHERITIER) a reconnu Sophie BOSSU sur la photo classe de 5ème