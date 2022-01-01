SÃ©bastien ALBISSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

  • 92°ri

     -  Clermont ferrand 1998 - 1999

Parcours entreprise

  • Innov'inter

     -  Mozac 1999 - 2008

  • Joanny  - Menuisier (Production)

     -  Billom 2009 - 2010

  • Bourgne  - OpÃ©rateur CN

     -  Issoire 2011 - 2011

  • Sed Biozat 03  - Responsable d'atelier (Production)

     -  Biozat 2012 - 2013

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Menuisier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Sports

    Voyages