Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège La Présentation Notre Dame- Saint flour 1980 - 1986
Lycée La Présentation- Saint flour 1986 - 1991
Lycée Professionnel Sacré-coeur- Saint chely d'apcher 1991 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel Des Métiers Du Bâtiment (Emb)- Felletin 1993 - 1996
Lycée De Presles- Cusset 1996 - 1998
Parcours club
SANFLORAINE- Saint flour 1988 - 1999
SANFLORAINE- Saint flour 1989 - 1999
Parcours militaire
92°ri- Clermont ferrand 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Innov'inter- Mozac 1999 - 2008
Joanny - Menuisier (Production)- Billom 2009 - 2010
Bourgne - OpÃ©rateur CN- Issoire 2011 - 2011
Sed Biozat 03 - Responsable d'atelier (Production)- Biozat 2012 - 2013
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien ALBISSON
Vit Ã :
RAVEL, France
NÃ© le :
28 mai 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Menuisier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
