SÃ©bastien CONTAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours club

  • Boxing Club

     -  Neuves maisons

    Champion de l'Est 2003 en "Amateur" et De trÃ¨s bon souvenirs dans ce club trÃ¨s familial...

    2000 - 2005

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien CONTAL

  • Vit Ã  :

    NANCY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 sept. 1980 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien qualitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :