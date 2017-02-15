SÃ©bastien CONTAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE HOUDELMONT- Houdelmont 1985 - 1986
-
Ecole Primaire (Parey Saint Cesaire)- Parey saint cesaire 1987 - 1988
-
ECOLE DE PIERREVILLE- Pierreville 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Jacques Callot- Neuves maisons 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy
Bac STI GÃ©nie mÃ©canique1996 - 1999
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy
BTS M.F.A.M (Mise en Forme des Alliages MoulÃ©s)2000 - 2002
-
AFPI- Maxeville
Contrat de qualification en SÃ©curitÃ©-Environnement2002 - 2003
-
IEQT- Luneville 2003 - 2004
Parcours de vacances
-
CLAIR MATIN- Allevard 1990 - 1998
Parcours club
-
Boxing Club- Neuves maisons
Champion de l'Est 2003 en "Amateur" et De trÃ¨s bon souvenirs dans ce club trÃ¨s familial...2000 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Saint-gobain Pam - Animateur Environnement (Autre)- Foug 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien CONTAL
-
Vit Ã :
NANCY, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 sept. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien qualitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Irlande - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a reconnu Francis HUSSON sur la photo CM1
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a reconnu SÃ©bastien CONTAL sur la photo CM1
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a reconnu SÃ©bastien CONTAL sur la photo Photo de classe année 85/86
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a ajoutÃ© As Chavigny Ã son parcours associatif
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a ajoutÃ© IEQT Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire (Parey Saint Cesaire) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a reconnu SÃ©bastien CONTAL sur la photo 5eme5 1992-93
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a reconnu SÃ©bastien CONTAL sur la photo 6eme5 1991-92
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a reconnu SÃ©bastien CONTAL sur la photo 6eme5 1991-92
-
SÃ©bastien CONTAL a reconnu SÃ©bastien CONTAL sur la photo 5eme5 1992-93