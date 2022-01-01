Sebastien DUBOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

  • Sarl Hubert Bougival  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Bougival

    FORMATEUR D APPRENTIS COMPAGNON

    1995 - 2009

  • S2r

     -  Savigny sur orge 2009 - 2014

  • Snef 3h  - Expert chauffage (Technique)

     -  Villepinte 2014 - maintenant

  • COGECLIM  - Conducteur de travaux (Technique)

     -  Ris orangis 2021 - maintenant

A propos

    Sebastien DUBOIS

    PLAISIR, France

    21 mai 1975 (47 ans)

    Toute amitie frivole risque d etre immature alors ose la folie du coeur

    Chauffagiste

    en union libre

