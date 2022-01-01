Sebastien DUBOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
GROUPE SCOLAIRE HENRI DUNANT- La celle saint cloud
en ce1 avec mr tuhot1982 - 1984
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- La celle saint cloud
du ce2 au cm2 MR BOILEAU1984 - 1988
-
C.e.s- Noisy le roi 1989 - 1993
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie- Villers sur mer 1984 - 1984
Parcours militaire
-
Esmat - La Martinerie- Chateauroux 1994 - 1994
-
10+regiment+de+commandement+et+de+soutient- Mourmelon le grand 1994 - 1994
Parcours club
-
CSC VOLLEY- La celle saint cloud 1994 - 2009
-
METROPOLIS- Rungis 1999 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Sarl Hubert Bougival - Employé (Autre)- Bougival
FORMATEUR D APPRENTIS COMPAGNON1995 - 2009
-
S2r- Savigny sur orge 2009 - 2014
-
Snef 3h - Expert chauffage (Technique)- Villepinte 2014 - maintenant
-
COGECLIM - Conducteur de travaux (Technique)- Ris orangis 2021 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Volley Plaisir Villepreux- Plaisir 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastien DUBOIS
-
Vit à :
PLAISIR, France
-
Né le :
21 mai 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toute amitie frivole risque d etre immature alors ose la folie du coeur
Profession :
Chauffagiste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a ajouté Volley Plaisir Villepreux à son parcours associatif
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a ajouté COGECLIM à son parcours professionnel
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a ajouté Volley Club Plaisir Villepreux à son parcours associatif
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a créé l'événement : Baba
N03
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a créé l'événement : Lili
N03
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a ajouté Colonie à son parcours associatif
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a ajouté Snef 3h à son parcours professionnel
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a reconnu Sebastien DUBOIS sur la photo FP3
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a reconnu Sebastien DUBOIS sur la photo Chateauroux
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a créé l'événement : Cece
N02
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a créé l'événement : Ma deuxieme
Ma deuxieme
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a créé l'événement : Ma fille
Ma premiÃ¨re fille
-
Sebastien DUBOIS a créé l'événement : Juju
N01