Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MAURICE BECANNE APPLICATION- Toulouse 1974 - 1978
Ecole élémentaire- Saint martin de boscherville 1978 - 1979
College 900- Canteleu 1979 - 1981
Collège France Bloch-serazin- Poitiers
CollÃ©gien1981 - 1983
Lycée Gay Lussac- Limoges 1983 - 1987
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1988 - 1989
Ulp De Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1988 - 1991
IFAG- Paris 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Laboratoires Expanscience - Mustela - CHARGE D'ETUDES MARKETING (Marketing)- Paris 1992 - 1993
Biomédical Diagnostic Bmd - INGENIEUR TECHNICO-COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- Marne la vallee 1993 - 1998
ETHICON ENDO SURGERY - DIRECTEUR DES VENTES (Commercial)- Issy les moulineaux 1998 - 2012
Langfelder Sas - OWNER (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Clamart 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien DUPONT
Vit Ã :
VERRIERES LE BUISSON, France
NÃ© le :
23 nov. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
