SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Cerny
1 an de maternelle1984 - 1985
-
Ecole Du Docteur Zamenhof (Cerny)- Cerny 1985 - 1991
-
Collège Albert Camus- La ferte alais 1991 - 1994
-
LE JARD- Voisenon 1994 - 2001
-
LE JARD- Voisenon
B.E.P. Options MÃ©tiers de la ComptabilitÃ©1994 - 2001
-
CHATEAU DU JARD- Voisenon 1994 - 2001
Parcours de vacances
-
Iem La Buisonnière- La chapelle sur erdre
Mes premiÃ¨res vacances sans les parents.1989 - 1989
-
CASARELLA- Ajaccio
C'est lÃ que j'ai eu mon premier coup de foudre : une belle blonde aux yeux bleus.1992 - 1992
-
LE CHEVALLON- Voreppe 1998 - 1998
Parcours club
-
Sainte Geneviève Sport (Handisports)- Sainte genevieve des bois
6 sports en un an.1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
IEM CENTRE DU JARD - Sans profession (ComptabilitÃ©)- Voisenon 1994 - 2001
-
Agence Nationale Pour L'emploi - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- La ferte alais
C.D.D. 1 mois2001 - 2001
-
Hôtel Des Impôts (Archives) - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Etampes
C.D.D. 1 mois. Service archives2002 - 2002
-
Collège St Exupéry - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Marolles en hurepoix
C.E.S. de 15 mois au sevice intendance2002 - 2004
-
Mairie La Ferté Alais - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- La ferte alais
Agent d'accueil du 26 Avril 2004 au 26 Novembre 2009.2004 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT
-
Vit Ã :
BORDEAUX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ceux qui me reconnaîtront !
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu AurÃ©lie SONNEVILLE (POULET) sur la photo 6ème2
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu Pierre-Alexandre ANDRIEUX sur la photo 6ème2
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu Jean- Francois BORRELY sur la photo 5eme6 1993-1994
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu Claire GUILLEMEAU sur la photo 5eme6 1993-1994
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT sur la photo 5eme6 1993-1994
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a ajoutÃ© Le Jard Ã son parcours scolaire
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu Bernard ANFRAY sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a reconnu SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT sur la photo 6ème2
-
SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT a ajoutÃ© Iem Centre Du Jard Ã son parcours professionnel