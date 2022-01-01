SÃ©bastien LÃ‰PINAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

  • Iem La Buisonnière

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    Mes premiÃ¨res vacances sans les parents.

    1989 - 1989

  • CASARELLA

     -  Ajaccio

    C'est lÃ  que j'ai eu mon premier coup de foudre : une belle blonde aux yeux bleus.

    1992 - 1992

  • LE CHEVALLON

     -  Voreppe 1998 - 1998

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • IEM CENTRE DU JARD  - Sans profession (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Voisenon 1994 - 2001

  • Agence Nationale Pour L'emploi  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  La ferte alais

    C.D.D. 1 mois

    2001 - 2001

  • Hôtel Des Impôts (Archives)  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Etampes

    C.D.D. 1 mois. Service archives

    2002 - 2002

  • Collège St Exupéry  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Marolles en hurepoix

    C.E.S. de 15 mois au sevice intendance

    2002 - 2004

  • Mairie La Ferté Alais  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  La ferte alais

    Agent d'accueil du 26 Avril 2004 au 26 Novembre 2009.

    2004 - 2009

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous ceux qui me reconnaîtront !

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :