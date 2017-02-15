SÃ©bastien MAHÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Ploemeur 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Sacré-coeur- Ploemeur 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Lorient
F11986 - 1992
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient
CPI - Conception de Produits Industriels1992 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
ETAT MAJOR- Lorient
AffectÃ© au bureau sport comme MECAN Ã la piscine1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
SYNCHRONICITY - Responsable de bureau d'Ã©tudes (Technique)- Guidel 1996 - 2007
-
Conseil Général Du Morbihan - Dessinateur projeteur (Technique)- Vannes 2008 - 2010
-
Lorient Agglomération - GÃ©omaticien (Technique)- Lorient
SIG - SystÃ¨me d'information gÃ©ographique2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien MAHÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
LORIENT, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 aoÃ»t 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Dessinateur projeteur
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Royaume-Uni - Sri Lanka - Suisse
-
