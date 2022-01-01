SÃ©bastien MARTINEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Vernet (Saint Amand Montrond)- Saint amand montrond 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole Mallard (Saint Amand Montrond)- Saint amand montrond 1981 - 1988
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Saint amand montrond 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Pierre-emile Martin- Bourges 1992 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Josiak - Apprenti (Autre)- La guerche sur l'aubois
peinture intÃ©rieur/extÃ©rieur, papier peint, moquette, placo1998 - 1999
-
Armée De L'air - Militaire (Autre)- Avord
Lyon Montverdun1999 - maintenant
-
SA DOUX FRAIS - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Le chatelet 2000 - 2000
Parcours militaire
-
Escadron+de+protection+- Avord 1999 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Csa Tir- Avord 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien MARTINEAU
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-DOULCHARD, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 sept. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Militaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afghanistan - Belgique - Chine - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - - Hongrie - Italie - Niger - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - Tadjikistan - Tchad - TchÃ©quie
-
