  • Josiak  - Apprenti (Autre)

     -  La guerche sur l'aubois

    peinture intÃ©rieur/extÃ©rieur, papier peint, moquette, placo

    1998 - 1999

  • Armée De L'air  - Militaire (Autre)

     -  Avord

    Lyon Montverdun

    1999 - maintenant

  • SA DOUX FRAIS  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Le chatelet 2000 - 2000

    Militaire

    mariÃ©(e)

    2

    Afghanistan - Belgique - Chine - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - - Hongrie - Italie - Niger - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - Tadjikistan - Tchad - TchÃ©quie
