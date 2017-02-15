SÃ©bastien MOREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Exupery (Chatillon Sur Thouet)- Chatillon sur thouet 1973 - 1978
-
ECOLE GUTENBERG- Parthenay 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Jacques Prévert- Parthenay 1980 - 1981
-
COLLEGE WILSON- Parthenay 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Marchioux- Parthenay 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1985 - 1989
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1989 - 1990
-
LE PORTEAU- Poitiers 1990 - 1992
-
ISLT- Montaigu 1992 - 1993
-
Universite Du Maine (Faculte Des Sciences)- Le mans
Licence Pro Ecoconstrcuction et EnÃ©rgie2011 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
515ème Régiment Du Train- Ruelle sur touvre 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Compagnie D'affrètement Et Transport - COORDINATEUR CLIENT- Le mans 1996 - 2007
-
IMPRESS METAL PACKAGING - Autre (Autre)- La fleche 2007 - 2008
-
Omnivis - Responsable logistique- Montfort le gesnois 2010 - 2011
-
Heppner - Agent d'exploitation en messagerie internationale- Le mans 2011 - 2011
-
Sncf-technicampus - Chef de projet bÃ¢timent (Technique)- Le mans 2013 - 2015
-
CIM SNCF - ChargÃ© de l'entretien et travaux (Technique)- Le mans 2015 - 2017
-
Sncf-technicampus - Chef de projet bÃ¢timent (Technique)- Le mans 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien MOREAU
-
Vit Ã :
ALLONNES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet BÃ¢timent
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
