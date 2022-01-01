Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • MAIRIE DE CERGY  - Tech/Admin (Informatique)

     -  Cergy

    Client : Mairie de Cergy

    2000 - 2004

  • FDV CONCEPT  - Informatique (Informatique)

     -  Cergy

    Client : FDV

    2004 - 2004

  • ADP DEALER SERVICES  - Admin (Informatique)

     -  Bagnolet

    client : ADP

    2004 - 2005

  • SFR-Cegetel (Numéricable)  - Chef d'equipe (Informatique)

     -  LA DÉFENSE

    client : SFR

    2005 - 2006

  • Issy Les Moulineaux  - Admin (Informatique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux

    prestation : STERIA

    2005 - 2006

  • Neuf Cegetel (Numéricable)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    Client : 9C

    2006 - 2007

  • Sogeti  - Admin et Analyste (Informatique)

     -  PARIS

    prestation Sogeti

    2006 - 2007

  • Devoteam  - Admin Systeme (Informatique)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET

    prestation devoteam

    2007 - 2008

  • Orange Business Services (Orange)  - Admin Systeme (Informatique)

     -  GUYANCOURT

    client : Orange business service

    2007 - 2008

  • TDF SA  - Admin systeme linux (Informatique)

     -  Saint quentin en yvelines

    client : TDF

    2008 - 2009

  • Atos Worldline (Atos)  - Admin systeme (Informatique)

     -  SECLIN

    en prestation atos worldline

    2009 - 2009

  • OPTIMA TT  - Admin systeme (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    en intérim OptimaTT

    2009 - maintenant

  • Ministère De L'intérieur  - Admin systeme (Informatique)

     -  LOGNES

    client : ministère de l'intérieur

    2009 - 2009

  • FNAC FRANCE BILLET  - Inge Prod (Production)

     -  Aubervilliers 2014 - 2015

  • NATIXIS  - Ingé Prod Applicative (Production)

     -  Paris 2015 - 2017

  • SOCIETE GENERALE LA DEFENSE  - Expert monitoring (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2017 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur système

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :