Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALPHONSE DE LAMARTINE- Gentilly 1980 - 1986
Collège Saint-martin De France- Pontoise 1986 - 1987
Collège Des Toupets- Vaureal 1987 - 1991
Lycée Jean Perrin- Saint ouen l'aumone 1991 - 1994
Lycée Jules Verne- Cergy 1994 - 1995
I.t.in.- Cergy
Développeur site web/intranet, niveau spécialiste niveau expert2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
MAIRIE DE CERGY - Tech/Admin (Informatique)- Cergy
Client : Mairie de Cergy2000 - 2004
FDV CONCEPT - Informatique (Informatique)- Cergy
Client : FDV2004 - 2004
ADP DEALER SERVICES - Admin (Informatique)- Bagnolet
client : ADP2004 - 2005
SFR-Cegetel (Numéricable) - Chef d'equipe (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE
client : SFR2005 - 2006
Issy Les Moulineaux - Admin (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux
prestation : STERIA2005 - 2006
Neuf Cegetel (Numéricable) - Informaticien (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Client : 9C2006 - 2007
Sogeti - Admin et Analyste (Informatique)- PARIS
prestation Sogeti2006 - 2007
Devoteam - Admin Systeme (Informatique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET
prestation devoteam2007 - 2008
Orange Business Services (Orange) - Admin Systeme (Informatique)- GUYANCOURT
client : Orange business service2007 - 2008
TDF SA - Admin systeme linux (Informatique)- Saint quentin en yvelines
client : TDF2008 - 2009
Atos Worldline (Atos) - Admin systeme (Informatique)- SECLIN
en prestation atos worldline2009 - 2009
OPTIMA TT - Admin systeme (Informatique)- Paris
en intérim OptimaTT2009 - maintenant
Ministère De L'intérieur - Admin systeme (Informatique)- LOGNES
client : ministère de l'intérieur2009 - 2009
FNAC FRANCE BILLET - Inge Prod (Production)- Aubervilliers 2014 - 2015
NATIXIS - Ingé Prod Applicative (Production)- Paris 2015 - 2017
SOCIETE GENERALE LA DEFENSE - Expert monitoring (Informatique)- Paris 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sebastien PROVOST
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur système
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
