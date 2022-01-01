RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Chevru
SÃ©bastien RUELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LA PIECE AUX ECUS- La ferte sous jouarre 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Le Patis (La Ferte Sous Jouarre)- La ferte sous jouarre 1985 - 1987
-
Ecole Duburcq (La Ferte Sous Jouarre)- La ferte sous jouarre 1987 - 1990
-
Collège La Rochefoucauld- La ferte sous jouarre 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Meaux 1994 - 1997
-
Universite De Marne La Vallée- Champs sur marne 1997 - 2002
Parcours club
-
ASM FERTOISE- La ferte sous jouarre 1987 - 1991
-
Basket Ball Fertois- La ferte sous jouarre 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Europstat (Umanis) - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2002 - 2002
-
Cegedim - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2003 - maintenant
-
CEGEDIM - Responsable de production informatique (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2009 - 2015
-
Ims Health - Responsable de production informatique (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien RUELLE
-
Vit Ã :
CHEVRU, France
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de production informatique
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Laetitia GODARD sur la photo 3ièmeB
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Bastien SOLIVEAU sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Jeremy BARRAS sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Laetitia GODARD sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Fabrina FLAMENT sur la photo CE2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Sonia BERGERON (GANOT) sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Christophe COQUILLARD sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Cedric HAMOUDI sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Sebastien DREUX sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Delphine VOEGELING sur la photo CM2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Axel BACHELET sur la photo CM1
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu ClÃ©ment TOURTÃ‰ sur la photo CM1
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Delphine VOEGELING sur la photo CM1
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Matthieu GROS sur la photo CE2
-
SÃ©bastien RUELLE a reconnu Bertrand RAIN sur la photo CE2