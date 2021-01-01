RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montigny-Lengrain
Sébastien SIMON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Vorges 1984 - 1987
-
Ecole De L'eglise (Presles Et Thierny)- Presles et thierny 1987 - 1990
-
Ecole Des Marais (Laval En Laonnois)- Laval en laonnois 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Laon
6e 8 5e 8 4e 4 3e 31992 - 1996
-
Lycée Pierre Mechain- Laon
Seconde 4 Première STI2 Première GE Terminale GE1996 - 2000
-
Iut Reims Châlons Charleville- Chalons en champagne 2000 - 2002
-
BTS FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT - BTS Informatique de Gestion (Informatique)- Reims 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
ARIES MECA - Ouvrier (Production)- Reims 2004 - 2005
-
AFIDA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint quentin 2005 - 2006
-
AJILON IT CONSULTING - Informaticien (Informatique)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2006 - maintenant
-
Mailservices - Technicien Service Client (Technique)- Lesquin 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sébastien SIMON
-
Vit à :
VALENCIENNES, France
-
Né le :
1 sept. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien Service Client
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Aurelien GROUSSAUD sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Elodie COUVERCELLE (VIEVILLE) sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Vincent KIKELJ sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Kévin CORDEL sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Francois PINCKERS sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Anthony THOMAS sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Thomas PINOTEAUX sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Julien BABILLOT sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Johan KIKELJ sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Déborah DEENEUVELE sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Eddy WAROQUEAUX sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Cyril DUVAL sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Baptiste WATTIER sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Aurore GOOSSENS sur la photo 2nd 4
-
Sébastien SIMON a reconnu Ali OUERGHUI sur la photo 2nd 4