Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE JEAN SCHLUMBERGER- Guebwiller 1992 - 1994
Collège Institution Champagnat- Issenheim 1995 - 1999
Lycée Polyvalent Théodore Deck- Guebwiller 2000 - 2003
IUT MULHOUSE- Mulhouse 2004 - 2005
Lycée Condorcet- Belfort 2006 - 2008
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 2009 - 2010
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 2009 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien TREPKA
Vit Ã :
MUNWILLER, France
NÃ© en :
1983 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DÃ©veloppeur informatique
Situation familiale :
fiancÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
