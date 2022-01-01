Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Breteil)- Breteil 1977 - 1984
-
Collège Saint Louis Marie- Montfort sur meu 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Notre-dame - Autre- Saint meen le grand 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Château D'isenbourg- Rouffach 1992 - 1997
-
ABBAYE DES VAUX DE CERNAY - Assistant de direction (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Cernay la ville 1997 - 2000
-
Wheatleigh Inc. - Cadre (Autre)- Lenox 2000 - 2001
-
L'adour - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Syracuse 2002 - 2004
-
Neptune Computer Services - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon
Formateur sur logiciels de gestion hÃ´teliÃ¨re2005 - 2006
-
Château De Malesherbes - Assistant de direction (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Malesherbes 2006 - 2007
-
CASTELLUM - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris 2007 - maintenant
-
Calixir - Directeur Marketing & Communication - Responsable Grands Comptes (Commercial)- Wissous 2009 - 2012
-
Chateau Golf D'augerville - Directeur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Augerville la riviere 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT
-
Vit Ã :
BROMEILLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 oct. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Yep.....not getting younger !!
Profession :
Directeur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Irlande - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT a reconnu Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT sur la photo 1er année bac pro
-
Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT a reconnu Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT sur la photo 2em année bep
-
Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT a ajoutÃ© Chateau Golf D'augerville Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT a ajoutÃ© Calixir Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT a reconnu Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT sur la photo Grande section
-
Sebastien URVOY-BERTHELOT a ajoutÃ© Chateau D 'isenbourg Ã son parcours professionnel